Rising Zimbabwean star Nqam’Ebomvu dominates South African music scene

Mthabisi Tshuma

Zimbabwean-born Maskandi artiste Nqam’Ebomvu is making waves in South Africa, where he has been consistently raising the country’s flag high by scooping award after award.

In the past two months, Nqam’Ebomvu (born Onesimo Tshuma) has won several prestigious accolades, including the PAA FM Best Maskandi, Amaqhawanentaba FM Best Male Artiste, KZN Awards Best Male Artiste, KZN Awards Best Maskandi Traditional, and KZN Most Voted Artist awards.

Since he began his professional music career in 2018, Nqam’Ebomvu has amassed a total of 13 awards, a feat for which he is profoundly grateful.

“I would like to thank all my fans and followers who support me day in and day out, as they give me the power to work hard and not look back,” he expressed.

His aspiration is to see his music penetrate other countries. To help achieve this goal, he has released a new single titled “Yona Ngisize Gologo”, which he hopes will be warmly received by maskandi music lovers.

Originally from Nkayi, Nqam'Ebomvu is not only a talented musician but also a pastor at Followers of Christ Gospel Ministries in Johannesburg. By profession, he works as a truck driver and operates a drilling machine.