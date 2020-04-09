Risk takers host outdoor parties during lockdown

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Due to the 21-day lockdown, some are finding the urge to let loose challenging so they have come up with ways to keep themselves entertained like relaxing in their backyards while having drinks and playing music.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to thousands of deaths with over a million infected across the globe, Zimbabwe which as of yesterday, had 11 confirmed cases, decided to put the country on a lockdown for 21 days to try and flatten the curve. Places of leisure such as cinemas, bars and nightspots were ordered to shut down leaving people with limited entertainment options.

At the beginning, some tried to observe the lockdown by being in their homes but when the weekend came, the unscrupulous could not resist the urge to unwind and be with friends.

A visit to various places in Bulawayo over the weekend showed that people had resorted to relaxing with friends/neighbours in their respective areas. It was clear some had cheated the system as you would find a person from the high density suburbs at a gathering in town.

People, using social media, arrange to meet at someone’s house or flat and bring their drinks and meat. Since all shops are closing at 3PM, illegal alcohol traders are selling to these people after hours.

When the people meet, they try to minimise the noise and the numbers so that they do not attract police. The parties are exclusive as the organisers try to have not more than 30 people so that they remain within the limits of the law.

Knowing fully the effects of Covid-19, organisers of these gatherings are ensuring people are sanitised upon entering the yard and also practise social distancing. Also, the parties are not held in the house but in the yard where camp chairs, garden chairs, bean bags and picnic cloths are used for the sitting area.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one reveller who attended such a party that was held at a flat in the CBD said they attended it as they were “fed up” of being holed up at home.

“We tried to be at home for one week, but clearly that didn’t work as we became so frustrated. We just wanted one day away from home which we would spend with friends and have a good time so this gathering was very handy.”

Another concurred saying staying indoors was a tough ask.

“Twenty one days is a big ask for any human being to be indoors. By day five, I was already losing my mind at home. I’m an extrovert and want to be with people every day,” he said.

Although the utmost hygiene diligence is being followed by the organisers, the exposure to risk is very high as these people may not know who among them may have the virus.

Also, as the drinks start flowing, people start being careless and hugs are doled out as well as high fives and handshakes and this exposes people to the risk of contracting Covid-19.