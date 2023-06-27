Ritualists kidnap, rape girl (4)

Lizzy Nekhoma online writer

TWO men allegedly kidnapped and raped a 4-year-old girl that they wanted to kill for ritual purposes.

Pedo Samu (52) and Godfrey Gatsi (38) kidnapped the ECD pupil on June 22, 2023 at Hurumutumbu Business Centre in Mutoko.

Police confirmed the incident on their official twitter handle, ‘’ Police in Mutoko have arrested Pedo Samu (52) and Godfrey Gatsi (38) in connection with a case of kidnapping that occurred on 22/06/23 at Hurumutumbu Business Centre in which an ECD pupil (4) was abducted on her way home from school.

“Pedo Samu allegedly confessed that he intended to kill the victim for ritual purposes after being promised US$1500.00 by Godfrey Gatsi. Investigations by the police established that the victim was sexually abused,’’ read the tweet.