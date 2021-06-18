RnB artiste, Leslie drops Sthandwa Sami love song visuals

18 Jun, 2021 - 16:06 0 Views
0 Comments
RnB artiste, Leslie drops Sthandwa Sami love song visuals Leslie Luwizhi Kampila

The Chronicle

Showbiz Reporter

Leslie Luwizhi Kampila, an Afro/Rnb/Dance/house artiste has dropped visuals for his Sthandwa Sami song.

The song that was released in March this year, that talks about an inseparable love, the kind that stands the test of time through all the challenges lovers face.

“It gives you the feeling of reassurance and has persuasive and catchy Ndebele hooks that express and celebrate uthando ulungehlukanisekiyo,” Leslie said.

He said since its release, the song has enjoyed position two on the Skyz Metro FM top 20 charts and Power FM top 40, concurrently with his other single, Superman that is also on the Star FM top 20 chart show.

The video for Sthandwa Sami that was released on Friday was shot in Bulawayo at Pumula and Pelandaba suburbs among other places. The theme was a kasi love story with guest appearances from Noluntu J and Major Prodi.

Cover for the Sthandwa Sami song

Leslie, a singer, songwriter and recording artist began singing from an early age in the church choir, where his gift was discovered. His major move in live performances was sharing the stage with big names like Joe Nina, Sanii Makhalima, Ringo Madlingozi and Alexio Kawara.

In 2019, he released his debut album titled Timeless Classics under the record label, Firefox Music. The album had great reviews that saw songs like Nguwe Na, Run Away From Love and Don’t Take Your Love Away running on number 1 on local chart shows. He was also awarded the Best afro soul for the song, Inde Lendlela, a collaboration with Intercessor.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting