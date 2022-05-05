RnB songstress Helen readies Imibuzo single release

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SONGSTRESS Helen Nyati is planning to release a single titled Imibuzo on May 20.

On Monday, the songstress released a teaser to the upcoming single and it is already receiving rave reviews. Listening to the teaser of the single which was mixed and mastered by DJ Breezy, it is evident that the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) 2020 Outstanding Newcomer nominee is doing her best.

The soft sound flows with her vocals hitting the right chord.

Said Helen: “The song takes one on a journey that is filled with mistakes, going through the worst and praying for the best.”

Helen, who is the brand ambassador of The Middle, a budding mental health movement for change shared plans to visit psychiatric female patients at Ngutsheni Central Hospital.

“The objective is to bring awareness to the general public about mental health issues affecting women as I’m advocating for mental health which is cancer to the present-day society.” – @mthabisi_mthire