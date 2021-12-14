RnB songstress Noex spreads wings

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based emerging RnB and Amapiano vocalist Noex (real name Nkosinodumo M Ngwabi) who is gaining momentum in the neighbouring country is planning to showcase her talent in her motherland, Zimbabwe.

The Mpopoma-bred youngster who left the country in 2015 before she started her musical career is yet to perform locally hence the need for homecoming shows.

Speaking from South Africa, Noex said she is on course to grow her fan base and she feels she owes it to her fellow countrymen.

“My goal is to become an international star, but in the process, impact lives. I definitely want to be an inspiration to young black youths that everything is possible with hard work and determination.

“With that in mind, I want to grow my audience as much as I can and that is why I’m organising shows to be held in December and January, probably in different suburbs so that I’m known in my own country,” said Noex.

Noex said her father was an instrumental figure in her being the musician she is today.

“My sister and I were groomed early into music by our father and this led me to hone my voice in both the church and high school choirs.”

However, it was until 2019 when a university friend linked her to a mutual friend who now serves as my current producer.

“My music can be described as a fusion of modern contemporary RnB blended with the Amapiano dance genre which is dominating South African airwaves and radio stations,” she said.

Noex has released one official EP titled Five Hearts which was ushered in by the lead single, My Type, both being released in 2020. Listening to the EP track, gives a clear character of Noex on her emotionally honest state that is employed through soothing vocals laced with classical RnB soundscapes that explore themes such as relationships and their various complexities. – @mthabisi_mthire