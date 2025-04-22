Road accidents spike during 2025 Easter holidays, but fatalities decline

Online Reporter

ROAD traffic accidents surged during this year’s Easter and Independence holidays compared to 2024, though fatalities saw a marginal decrease, according to the latest statistics released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

In a statement, National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there were a total of 384 road accidents recorded this year, marking a 34 percent increase from the 286 incidents reported in 2024.

However, he said, fatal crashes dropped from 26 to 21, while the number of deaths slightly declined from 27 to 24.

“Despite fewer fatalities, injuries rose significantly, with 178 people injured in 2025 compared to 159 last year. The overall rise in accidents is attributed to reckless driving, speeding, and hit-and-run incidents,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He said three fatal hit-and-run accidents were reported this year, including one along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, where a pedestrian was struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle.

Commissioner Nyathi said another incident in Mutoko claimed the life of a pedestrian hit by a fleeing motorcyclist.

“One of the deadliest crashes occurred on April 21 along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, where a Toyota Hiace kombi carrying 18 passengers overturned, killing four and injuring 14,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He said as police they reiterate calls for drivers to stop, assist victims and report accidents to authorities.

“Motorists must observe road rules to safeguard lives,” said Commissioner Nyathi.