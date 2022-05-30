Road collision claims one life and injures eight

Midlands Reporter

ONE passenger died on the spot while eight others escaped with injuries when the Nissan Caravan they were traveling in collided with a Toyota Prado along the Harare-Masvingo road.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident.

“A female adult died on the spot while eight others were injured when a Nissan Caravan they were travelling in collided with a Toyota Prado along Harare-Masvingo road. The accident occurred on May 27 at around 6PM,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Yvonne Diana Musemwa (34) was driving a Nissan Caravan along Harare-Masvingo road with ten passengers whilst Tonderai Gracious Tauro (38) was driving a Toyota Prado carrying two passengers along the same road.

He said both vehicles were heading towards Harare.

“It is alleged that upon approaching the 178km peg, the driver of a Nissan Caravan tried to turn right and was hit by the Toyota Prado from behind,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said both vehicles landed on their sides after the impact.

“Johannis Musemwa, a female adult who was in the Nissan Caravan died on the spot and eight others including the driver sustained various injuries,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the matter was reported to the Police.

“The dead body was conveyed to Mvuma District Hospital awaiting post-mortem. The injured were also taken to the same Hospital for treatment,” said Insp Mahoko.

Police, he said, are appealing to members of the public to exercise caution and adhere to road traffic regulations when driving.

“Drivers are reminded that overtaking vehicles in front generally is prohibited unless they are absolutely sure that they are safe to do so,” said Insp Mahoko.