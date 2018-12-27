Road death toll up 33%

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

TWELVE people died while 63 were injured in 122 accidents that occurred across the country on Christmas Day this year, police have said.

National police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a telephone interview yesterday said the death toll had increased by 33,3 percent compared to last year.

A total of 122 accidents were recorded on December 25, 2018 compared to 89 accidents on the same day last year.

In 2017, nine people died on Christmas day while 42 sustained injuries. A total of 63 people were injured this Christmas across the country.

Asst Commissioner Nyathi said he could not name the accident victims as some’s next of kin were yet to be informed.

“We are still working on our statistics and at this moment I cannot give names and exact figures for respective provinces,” he said.

He attributed most of the accidents to human error.

“It is unfortunate that we are still losing lives on our roads as a result of human error. Most of the accidents are attributed to speeding, drunken driving, failure to observe road traffic rules and regulations,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said police were working hard at roadblocks and were using breathalysers to test for drunken driving. Some motorists were referred to medical facilities for blood samples to be taken to check for alcohol levels.

“We still have heavily intoxicated motorists on our roads and police are doing all within their powers to identify and remove such drivers,” he said.

He urged pedestrians to also exercise caution on the road, following a hit and run accident in Mbare, Harare, on Christmas day.

“We are looking for a motorist who hit and killed a pedestrian and sped off in Harare. We urge motorists to take responsibility for their actions and also pedestrians to be observant and alert whenever crossing roads,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

