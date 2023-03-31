Road rehabilitation completion in 2024

Peter Matika, Online Desk

The rehabilitation of roads and major highways in the country is expected to be completed by 2024.

This was said by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona during a senate seating on Thursday, while addressing parliamentarians with regard to the state of the roads in Zimbabwe.

“As a result of roads, this programme is ongoing and it will end in 2024, meaning that the end of the rainy season gives us the opportunity as a Ministry to refurbish our roads,” said Minister Mhona.

He said there were a number of companies that the government had engaged and were working on rehabilitating the roads.

“We have a number of companies which are working on the roads so that the road will be in a better state. This programme has resulted in us engaging many companies through the tender system which means that we have a number of companies that we would see all over the country working on our roads,” said Minister Mhona.

He went on to add that his ministry will in the next few weeks, go through another tender process to engage companies that would be working on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

“We will be going through the same tender process engaging companies who are going to be working on that road so that that road is refurbished. The challenge is that we have one annual budget as a nation, but we will be taking from the same pocket so that people have electricity and that they have different services.

“We want to make sure that happens but because we are under sanctions which are undeserved, the money that we use for different programmes might not be enough, but I want to promise that because of the end of the rainy season, we are going to be refurbishing our roads throughout the country,” said Minister Mhona.

