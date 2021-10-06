ROAD TO REDEMPTION: Extensive repairs carried out on Zimbabwe’s damaged roads

Work under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme kicked off in Bulawayo with the 16,3 km First Phase starting yesterday along Siyepambili Drive from Victoria Falls Road to Plumtree Road

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2) has seen extensive repairs being carried out on Zimbabwe’s damaged roads.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said ERRP2 is registering significant progress across the country.

“The Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2) continues to register significant progress across the country’s ten provinces. Highlights include the following: The programme has so far rehabilitated 318.7km of road length, while 10 946 km have been regravelled, 11 529 km have been graded, potholes have been patched on a total of 7 156km.

“1 150km drainage structures have been constructed or repaired across all road authorities, while 204 washaways have been reclaimed, a total length of 7 092.1km of drains have been attended, verge clearing has been completed on 10 309 km,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said roads authorities have been directed to ensure that projects under their purview are completed by the end of October to ensure that outstanding works are completed before the onset of the impending heavy rains.

She said going forward, local authorities will purchase road maintenance equipment using devolution funds under a phased approach, where equipment is imported, with the authorities being authorised to procure locally where it is locally available.

Government in May set aside $33,6 billion for the second phase of the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2) which was officially launched by President Mnangagwa.

The programme came after a public outcry on the state of the roads that were damaged by the heavy rains which were received throughout the country during the rainy season. The President early this year declared the country’s roads a state of disaster.

@DubeMatutu