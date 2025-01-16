Road traffic accidents decrease during recent festive season

Online Writer

THE number of road traffic accidents recorded during the recent festive season decreased by about 19 percent, falling from 3 607 in 2023-2024 to 2 936 in 2024-2025.

There were no major fatal accidents reported, according to National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

In an update, Commissioner Nyathi noted that fatalities decreased from 162 in 2023-2024 to 155, while injuries rose from 821 to 938 in 2024-2025.

“The statistics indicate that the total number of road traffic accidents decreased from 3,607 in 2023-2024 to 2,936 in 2024-2025. However, the number of fatal road traffic accidents increased from 118 in 2023-2024 to 133 in 2024-2025.

“Meanwhile, the number of people killed decreased from 162 in 2023-2024 to 155 in 2024-2025, while the number of people injured increased from 821 to 938 in 2024-2025,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the country did not record any major fatal road traffic accidents during this period.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to exercise extreme caution and prioritise road safety, especially during the night. Motorists should remain vigilant and attentive to pedestrians crossing the roads to prevent accidents.

“Above all, in the event of a road traffic accident, drivers should stop, render first aid to the victims, and promptly report the accident to the police.”