Roadshow for Cal Vin burial

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

REVERED hip-hop artiste Cal Vin (real name Mgcini Nhliziyo) who died on Sunday will be buried in Bulawayo on Sunday with his family and artistes finalising a series of events to celebrate his life.

This was revealed by family spokesperson, Victor Nhliziyo, uncle to the late rapper.

Nhliziyo said: “As the family, we’ve resolved that Mgcini (Cal Vin) will be buried during the weekend in Bulawayo.

Where exactly, we shall tell people in due course. His peers in the arts want to do some events to celebrate his life and we’ve agreed.”

Event organiser and choreographer, Saimon Mambazo who is mobilising artistes to help with the funeral logistics said they were organising a road show for the late musician.

“We’re helping the family with other things and they’ve given us the green light to hold a road show for him. Perhaps we shall do it on Saturday. We’ll definitely let people know once we’ve finalised everything,” said Mambazo.

Cal Vin, the Banjalo Abantu and Zikhupan hit-maker died on Sunday just after 1AM upon arrival at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. This is after he had been involved in a hit and run car accident a few metres from his home in Luveve 5. He was on his way home from Emakhandeni Cricket Club where he had been watching football with his friends.

Police are still looking for a white Mazda Familia they believe was involved in the hit and run. – @bonganinkunzi