Roaming livestock slated for auction

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Plumtree Town Council has urged residents with missing livestock to visit the municipal pound before the beasts are auctioned.

In a statement acting town secretary Mr T Nyoni said residents must bring pound fees when coming to collect their cattle.

“Cattle owners are advised that in terms of statutory instrument, 102 of 2015 section 12 as read with the stock trespass act 19:14 council intends to issue a notice in the local newspaper to auction all stray livestock, which remain unclaimed.

“Owners are thus advised to visit the pound; claim or recover their animals and settle all pound fees to avoid any inconvenience,” said Nyoni.