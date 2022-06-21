‘Roast of Novuyo Seagirl to herald more roasts’

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

COMEDY merchants, Umahlekisa Comedy Club are living up to their promise of challenging conventions in the comedy sector through their roast of singer Novuyo Seagirl on Friday at The Hope Centre in Bulawayo.

The comedy club’s founder, comedian Ntando Van Moyo said the roast will be the first of many to come.

“The roast of Novuyo Seagirl will just be the first of many roasts that we’re planning to host.

Roasting her shows that she’s tough and can take it, heralding a new breed of women who aren’t afraid to face hurdles head-on and take their place in the upper echelons of our local entertainment sector.

“We’re planning to roast politicians, elite business people as well as sports personalities and other celebrated people moving forward.

This will show that diversity is achievable locally and that we can deliver more than stand-up comedy.

It’ll surely be a rib-cracking event,” Van Moyo said.

He believes the roast will be timely since it will coincide with the roast of South African media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau by Comedy Central Africa.

Novuyo Seagirl is set to make national history and become the first female roastee in Zimbabwe.

During the roast, comedian s and other media personalities will belt out good-natured, savage, insult comedy jokes at the expense of the AEIOU singer.

Van Moyo will host the roast as its master.

Comedian Zwe, reporters Langalakhe Mabena and Sindiso Dube as well as Kudakwashe Takundwa and Thando Gwinji will also take jabs at the pint-sized singer.

In between, there will be live performances from Stewie Le Savage and Qeqeshiwe Mntambo.

