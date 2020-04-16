Robbers prowl during lockdown

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

POLICE have urged people to comply with the stay at home order as robbers are increasingly targeting those moving around unnecessarily during the lockdown realising that their victims may not get help immediately.

The Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo recently published Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order, 2020 after consulting President Mnangagwa to restrict the movement of people for 21 days to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said there have been robberies reported by complainants who also stand accused of violating lockdown rules.

“Whilst we are saying that it’s a crime to loiter around, people are not heeding the call and some are seen wandering around the streets and bushes and become targets for robbers,” said Insp Ncube.

“Realising that there are few chances of their victims getting assistance from the public during the lockdown, robbers are on high alert to pounce on members of the public. We urge the public to take the lockdown seriously and focus on the fight against Covid-19.”

Insp Ncube said their plea for people to stay at home comes at a time when they are investigating a case of a woman who was robbed of a phone and $8 while walking with a five-year-old child in a bush in Mpopoma suburb.

Insp Ncube said the woman was rescued by a passerby who apprehended her attacker Nigel Rusike (18) of Mpopoma and handed him over to the police.

He said the robber will appear in court in due course.

The police spokesperson said people must heed the call to stay at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

@mthabisi_mthire.