Robbers stage a hit-and-run accident after beating man to death

THREE men and a woman have been arrested for murder after allegedly beating a man with iron rods, stealing his valuables, and staging a hit-and-run accident to cover their tracks.

On 6 October 2016, Luckson Dube (52), Tafara Mafirachuma (40), Ceicilia Shoko (38) and Wedzerai Shoko (36) allegedly killed Nyasha Moyo.

Collectively they unleashed a brutal assault on the deceased, battering him mercilessly with iron rods and inflicting severe injuries.

The attack was accompanied by theft, as they seized the victim’s valuables, including money and gold.

They attempted to cover their tracks by staging a hit-and-run accident, dumping the body on the Rutenga-Zvishavane road and deliberately running it over three times with a Honda Fit.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X, said, “Luckson Dube (52), Tafara Mafirachuma (40), Ceicilia Shoko (38) all from Mberengwa and Wedzerai Shoko (36) from Zvishavane, recently appeared before the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court on charges of murder.

“The prosecution opposes bail for the accused. The case has been remanded to the 27th of November 2024,” said the NPAZ.