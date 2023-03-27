Robbers target “illegal” money outlets

Peter Matika, Online Desk

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that can lead to the arrest of three suspected armed robbers that pounced and raided a “money outlet” in the CBD and made off with property worth US$440 and R68 000.

The incident occurred last Saturday at around 10 AM, at an outlet situated in the CBD.

Police confirmed the incident saying the robbery occurred on 25 March.

“On the 25th of march 2023, at around 1025 hours the complainant a male adult aged 37 of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo who is employed as a cashier at Thumela Manje, located at corner Hebert Chitepo and 9th avenue, Bulawayo was on duty sending and receiving money for their clients,” said Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

He said the three suspects approached the outlet pretending to be customers that wanted to perform transacts.

“The three accused persons approached the complainant holding about ZAR200 each pretending as if they wanted to deposit money. One of the accused persons then closed the door while the other two accused persons produced and cocked small pistols each, whilst the other one threatened him to open for them,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the complainant immediately handed over the keys through the burglar bar.

“The accused person entered and searched the drawers all over the place. They took cash amounting to ZAR65 000 from the drawers, USD$220-00 from the complainant’s wallet, ZAR3 000 on the table, and a cellphone. They put everything inside a satchel and went away. The total value of the stolen property is USD$448-00 and ZAR68 000, Said Insp Ncube

He urged members of the public to legalise their operations, as well as to register their companies.

“Members of the public are advised to legalise their operations and have some means to secure their properties. There are now many mushrooming money outlets that are even situated in unsafe places making them easy targets for criminals,” said Insp Ncube.