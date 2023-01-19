Robson Chinhoi wins Sigona Safari Tour

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN golfer Robson Chinhoi made a comeback to win the Sigona Safari Tour at Sigona Golf Club in Kenya yesterday.

The Zimbabwe international who is based at Royal Harare Golf Club started the final round hour shots behind amateur Njoroge Kibugu, before he made three birdies at the front nine with only three bogeys coming at the second and seventh hole.

He won the tour by four shots ahead of Greg Snow. Chinhoi finished with a gross total of 283 and -5 under par with round scores of 70, 70, 74 and 69. In second place, Snow, tied with Kibugu finished with a gross total of 287 and -1 under par.

In position four there was Isaiah Otuke with a gross total of 291 and +3 over par followed by Mohit Mediratta and John Wangai tied in fifth position with a total of 292 and +4 over par. In position seven there was Samuel Njoroge and Erick Ooko who had a gross total of 293 and +5 over par to complete the leaderboard.

Chinhoi clinched the top prize of Sh300 000 plus some points towards the Road to the Magical Kenya Open 2023 which is scheduled for March.

“Today was better as I was able to make some birdies though I dropped a couple of shots. This win enhances my chance of playing in the Magical Kenya Open in March,’’ said Chinhoi to Kenyan media after the event.

The win was a perfect start to the year for the Zimbabwean who won numerous tournaments last year including the Tuskers Malt Lager Uganda Open Golf Championship, 24th Open De Kinshasa 2022 in Democratic Republic of the Congo among others. – @brandon_malvin