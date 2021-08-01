Robson Muchichwa: Dolly signing is 50/50

FORMER Kaizer Chiefs crowd favourite Robson Muchichwa is not entirely impressed with the signing of Bafana Bafana international Keagan Dolly.

Dolly completed his move to Naturena last week as he returns to the PSL following a four-and-a-half-year stint in France with Ligue 1 side Montpellier.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star was snapped up by Chiefs as a free agent and has penned a three-year deal with the Soweto giants.

According to Muchichwa, Amakhosi should have targeted hungry youngsters if they really want to rebuild a team and not go for experience.

“Kaizer Chiefs need to build a new strong team with young, experienced players,” Muchichwa told KickOff.com.

“Yes one or two old players won’t be a bad thing, but we don’t want to find ourselves in a situation where we are having to build a new team every season. We need to bring people who will gain experience and grow up with the team.

“Let’s see what (Dolly) can give us. We didn’t hear much about him where he was playing (in France). Maybe it will work. It’s a 50/50 situation.

“I would go for young, experienced players (because) If you can take a look, there’s a lot of young exciting players who did well for the likes of (Golden) Arrows.

“You cannot tell me you failed to take one or two of those youngsters. They (Chiefs) are a powerhouse, they need to go out and take those players.

“So, for me, if you are building, you don’t have to bring back old players. Build a new team and go forward.” – KickOff