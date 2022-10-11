Rockie DoUb ready to network at business expo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

HIP-HOP artiste, Rockie DoUb (born Warren Nigel Moyo) is geared up for the Northern Region Business Expo 2022 slated for Harare on 28 October.

The eMoyo singer will join fellow rapper, Voltz JT for the business meeting.

Rockie DoUb told Chronicle Showbiz that such an opportunity opens doors.

“It’s always nice going to new places, gaining new experiences from different places and people from different cultures. So, this will definitely help shape up my growing brand,” he said.

The Bulawayo-Harare connection will be in full force and Rockie DoUb hopes to benefit from it.

“It’s too early to tell (whether I will be collaborating with Voltz JT), but that would be definitely something I will be looking at. I’ve already done something with him, but we’d probably vibe more in person,” said the rapper.

Rockie DoUb also promised more performances, visuals and singles from a new album that he is working on.

“There will be a couple of stage performances hopefully and one or two singles and visuals from the upcoming album,” he said.

Rockie DoUb has in the past worked with various artistes including Asaph, Soko Matemai, Tha Dawg, Jay Dumza, Phanas, Jaytweny8, Freaks and Larynx earning him nominations at the Zim Hip Hop Awards (2020) and Skyz Metro Music Awards (2018 and 2019). – @eMKlass_49