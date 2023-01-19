Rodi itching for action in Botswana

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean striker Rodi Sibanda who is waiting for the work permit, eager to make an impact in the Botswana Premiership has been having double training sessions to keep fit.

Sibanda signed a one and a half-year deal for Sowa Town-based side Sua Flamingoes last week.

The Zimbabwean striker could make his debut on January 28 in a big match against champions Gaborone United.

Sibanda, who moved to Botswana at the beginning of the month told Chronicle Sport on Thursday that he has been working hard to get himself ready for action.

“I’ve settled well and I can’t complain. It’s unfortunate that I’m yet to play as I’m still waiting for the work permit but that hasn’t dampened my spirit as I’m training twice a day to keep fit. We train in the afternoon so in the morning I hit the ground to sharpen my skills or the gym and then join the rest of the guys.

“It’s an exciting phase for me and I hope to fit in well when presented with the opportunity,” said Sibanda.

At Sua Flamingoes, Sibanda will compete for a starting place against the Zimbabwean pair of Cleopas Dube (32) and Dominic Chungwa (36).

“Cleo (Dube) is enjoying fine form, having scored in successive weekends. It’s good to see the experienced players leading the way and I’m looking forward to learning from them. To me, it’ not about competing but learning and taking advice from Cleo and Dominic who’ve been in the game for some time,” said Sibanda.

The former Orlando Pirates development star, who spent the last part of his contract with Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders on loan at Bulawayo City can also play as an attacking midfielder. [email protected]