Rodwell Makoto to represent Zimbabwe at the chess World Cup

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

INTERNATIONAL Chess Master Rodwell Makoto is set to represent Zimbabwe at the Chess World Cup after winning the open section qualifiers that were held in Harare and ended yesterday.

Makoto finished with an impressive five out of six points after winning four and drawing two games. He also took home US$800 courtesy of sponsors, CBZ Holdings.

He was followed by Jemmuse Zhemba with 3, 5 points out of six and in third place was Spencer Masango with 2, 5 points. Emarald Mushore sat in position four with just one point from the matches played.

Meanwhile, in the women’s section Linda Shaba once again proved to be good behind the board after she was crowned the new Zimbabwe champion. She finished with a remarkable three out of four points to pocket US$500 prize money. Christine Makwena and Tatenda Zengeni finished in positions two and three respectively.

The competition featured open and women national team players as they fought for the spot to represent the country at the prestigious event.

“The tournament would not have been a success without our National Team Members who participated in this crucial tournament. You exhibited exciting, competitive and mouthwatering chess. We also wish IM Makoto success at the 2023 Chess World Cup,” posted Zimbabwe Chess Federation (ZCF) on their Twitter platform. – @brandon_malvin