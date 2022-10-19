Roil BAA 6th edition to be held on Christmas Eve

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE sixth edition of The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) will this year be held on 24 December.

The auditorium of Bulawayo City Hall will again host the dress up event for BAA which over the years was held in November.

In honour of arts legend Cont Mhlanga who died on August 1 this year, the awards will run under the theme: “Celebrating Arts Excellence, Umkhulu lo Msebenzi” adopted from the Amakhosi mantra “Umkhulu lo Msebenzi”.

Leading the pack of nominations is Msiz’kay and MJ Sings with three nominations each and coincidentally they are the only male artistes who held one man shows in the past year around the City.

Notable among the nominees is DAB Three Events on the Outstanding Online Media category for their contribution in promoting the local creative sector through shows such as Kasi to Kasi House and Kwaito Movements.

DiepCity actor Chrispen Nyathi is also nominated in Outstanding Ambassador (Worldwide) category alongside Vusa Mkhaya, Bruce Ncube, Chunky Phiri and Sue Nyathi.

In a statement, Roil BAA spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala said this year 36 categories will be up for grabs.

“All in all, 36 awards will be given out on the awards night out of a possible 39. Three categories namely Outstanding Visual Arts (both 2D and 3D) and Outstanding Theatre Production did not have nominations.

“All the awards’ pre-events like the nominees’ dinner and other activations will be announced as we move closer to December,” said Nkala.

1 OUTSTANDING ARTS PHOTOGRAPHER

SaDee LensWorks

Veins Media

Visuals by Corey

Tinashe Charleson

2 OUTSTANDING DANCE ENSEMBLE

Pezhuba Pachena

Umkhathi Theatre Works

Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble

Megatronz

3. OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER

Prudence “Subaru” Bere

Mandisa Maseko – Megatronz

Faith Dube – Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble

4. OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER

Martin Dube – Umkhathi Theatre Works

Passmore Maseko – Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble

Masotha Nzou – Sungura Masters

5. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTRESS

Shammah R. N. Banda

Lady Tshawe

Nomvuyiso Mabi

6. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTOR

Mzingaye Ngwabi

Gift Chakuvinga

John Mabuyane

Julian Tshuma

7 OUTSTANDING COMEDIAN

Q. Dube

Chik Aljoy

Frank Chirisa

MaForty

8 OUTSTANDING POET

Racheal Voko Ncube

Obert Dube

Lady Tshawe

Sox The Poet

9 OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – ENGLISH

A Life in Song and Media by Robert Mukondiwa

Is This Love? by Erica Gwetai

Hanna Cherub by Tapiwanashe Pamacheche

10 OUTSTANGING NDEBELE LITERARY WORK

Mthokozisi lo Ntuthuko Nyathi – Izicucu zodengezi

Rapelang Dube – Umona usuka esweni

Pretty Ndlovu – Umkhosi Wabangela Mazwi

Zibusiso Mabonisa and NaisonTfwala – Amazilo Esintu

11 OUTSTANDING ARTS JOURNALIST (All Media)

Bruce Ndlovu – Sunday News

Sharon Sibindi – Newsday

Thembi Terry Whande – Ingudukazi Magazine

Langalakhe Mabena – B-Metro

12 OUTSTANDING ONLINE MEDIA

CITE ZW

Creatives Magazine

DAB Three Events

Ingudukazi Magazine

13.OUTSTANDING RADIO DJ

Mjox – Skyz Metro FM

Cde Phil – Khulumani FM

SharksNova N – Breeze FM

14 OUTSTANDING CLUB DJ

DJ Nospa

Ryan Synth

Nite Freak

15 OUTSTANDING FASHION DESIGNER/HOUSE

A Tribe Called Zimbabwe

Fixation Fashion House

Mthobi Sibanda – Indwangu

Sanz

16 OUTSTANDING MODEL

Liam Hall

Anelisiwe Ndebele

Stacey Hall

17 OUTSTANDING AMBASSADOR (Worldwide)

Vusa Mkhaya

Bruce Ncube

Chunky Phiri

Sue Nyathi

Crispen Nyathi

18 OUTSTANDING HIP-HOP ARTISTE /ACT

Noluntu J

Asaph

Killemol

Brintzonline

Luminous

19 OUTSTANDING KWAITO/HOUSE/GQOM ACT

La Dee

Leslie Kampila

Mzoe7

Babongile Sibanda

M J Sings

Djembe Monks

20 OUTSTANDING ALTERNATIVE MUSIC

Songs of Lozikeyi

Ma9nine

DT Bio Mudimba

Hwabaraty

21 OUTSTANDING GOSPEL ARTISTE/ACT

Snowy

Everton Mlalazi

Mai Mwamuka

Vocal X

22 OUTSTANDING IMBUBE/ ACAPELLA GROUP/ACT

Amaqaqa

Great Stars Ijongosi

Indosakusa

23 OUTSTANDING TSHIBILIKA/RHUMBA ACT

Godolude

Insimbi Zezhwane

Dubia Stars

Dupute Warriors

24 OUTSTANDING MUSIC PRODUCER

Murphy Cubic

Lance Hebron

Nashville

25 OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO

MJ Sings – Koloyi

Msiz Kay – Emaphathini

Madlela – Ama International

26.OUTSTANDING SONG OF THE YEAR

Uhambo – Andrea The Vocalist

Thatha Mi – Fab G

Kulula – Msizkay x Bhekiwe

Aluse Mushe – DT Bio Mudimba

Koloyi – MJ Sings

27 OUTSTANDING TV PRODUCTION/PROGRAMME

Lubelihle Banda Show

LOL Thursdays

Soul Mates

Amanxeba

28 OUTSTANDING SHORT FILM

The Signal

Veza The Unfolding

Ska Sebata – A Disgruntled Notion

29 OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTRESS

Natasha Dlamini – The Signal

Charmaine Mudau in Tangled

Chelesile Mpofu in Amanxeba

Stacey Matarise in Amacala

30 OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTOR

Tawanda Denga in The Signal

Braydan Danny Moyo in Soul Mates

Aleck Zulu in Amacala

Calvin Madula in Veza ‘The Unfolding’

31 NEW COMER OF THE YEAR (All Genres)

Bhekiwe

Joy Rukanza

Acquilla K

Stacey Matarise

Charleston Trust Primary School

Andrea The Vocalist

32 OUTSTANDING MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Asaph

Q. Dube

Msiz’kay

Mzoe 7

Everton Mlalazi

Vusa Mkhaya

33 OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Charmaine Mudau

Joy Rukanza

Nkwali

Bhekiwe

Sithandazile Dube

Nobuntu

34 OUTSTANDING COVER BAND

Ramsey K (Byo)

Band Fusion (Byo)

The Outfit (Byo)

Flying Bantu ( Victoria Falls)