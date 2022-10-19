Roil BAA 6th edition to be held on Christmas Eve

The Chronicle
Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter
THE sixth edition of The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) will this year be held on 24 December.
The auditorium of Bulawayo City Hall will again host the dress up event for BAA which over the years was held in November.
In honour of arts legend Cont Mhlanga who died on August 1 this year, the awards will run under the theme: “Celebrating Arts Excellence, Umkhulu lo Msebenzi” adopted from the Amakhosi mantra “Umkhulu lo Msebenzi”.
Leading the pack of nominations is Msiz’kay and MJ Sings with three nominations each and coincidentally they are the only male artistes who held one man shows in the past year around the City.
Notable among the nominees is DAB Three Events on the Outstanding Online Media category for their contribution in promoting the local creative sector through shows such as Kasi to Kasi House and Kwaito Movements.
DiepCity actor Chrispen Nyathi is also nominated in Outstanding Ambassador (Worldwide) category alongside Vusa Mkhaya, Bruce Ncube, Chunky Phiri and Sue Nyathi.
In a statement, Roil BAA spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala said this year 36 categories will be up for grabs.
“All in all, 36 awards will be given out on the awards night out of a possible 39. Three categories namely Outstanding Visual Arts (both 2D and 3D) and Outstanding Theatre Production did not have nominations.
“All the awards’ pre-events like the nominees’ dinner and other activations will be announced as we move closer to December,” said Nkala.
1 OUTSTANDING ARTS PHOTOGRAPHER
SaDee LensWorks
Veins Media
Visuals by Corey
Tinashe Charleson
2 OUTSTANDING DANCE ENSEMBLE
Pezhuba Pachena
Umkhathi Theatre Works
Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble
Megatronz
3. OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER
Prudence “Subaru” Bere
Mandisa Maseko – Megatronz
Faith Dube – Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble
4. OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER
Martin Dube – Umkhathi Theatre Works
Passmore Maseko – Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble
Masotha Nzou – Sungura Masters
5. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTRESS
Shammah R. N. Banda
Lady Tshawe
Nomvuyiso Mabi
6. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTOR
Mzingaye Ngwabi
Gift Chakuvinga
John Mabuyane
Julian Tshuma
7 OUTSTANDING COMEDIAN
Q. Dube
Chik Aljoy
Frank Chirisa
MaForty
8 OUTSTANDING POET
Racheal Voko Ncube
Obert Dube
Lady Tshawe
Sox The Poet
9 OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – ENGLISH
A Life in Song and Media by Robert Mukondiwa
Is This Love? by Erica Gwetai
Hanna Cherub by Tapiwanashe Pamacheche
10 OUTSTANGING NDEBELE LITERARY WORK
Mthokozisi lo Ntuthuko Nyathi – Izicucu zodengezi
Rapelang Dube – Umona usuka esweni
Pretty Ndlovu – Umkhosi Wabangela Mazwi
Zibusiso Mabonisa and NaisonTfwala – Amazilo Esintu
11 OUTSTANDING ARTS JOURNALIST (All Media)
Bruce Ndlovu – Sunday News
Sharon Sibindi – Newsday
Thembi Terry Whande – Ingudukazi Magazine
Langalakhe Mabena – B-Metro
12 OUTSTANDING ONLINE MEDIA
CITE ZW
Creatives Magazine
DAB Three Events
Ingudukazi Magazine
13.OUTSTANDING RADIO DJ
Mjox – Skyz Metro FM
Cde Phil – Khulumani FM
SharksNova N – Breeze FM
14 OUTSTANDING CLUB DJ
DJ Nospa
Ryan Synth
Nite Freak
15 OUTSTANDING FASHION DESIGNER/HOUSE
A Tribe Called Zimbabwe
Fixation Fashion House
Mthobi Sibanda – Indwangu
Sanz
16 OUTSTANDING MODEL
Liam Hall
Anelisiwe Ndebele
Stacey Hall
17 OUTSTANDING AMBASSADOR (Worldwide)
Vusa Mkhaya
Bruce Ncube
Chunky Phiri
Sue Nyathi
Crispen Nyathi
18 OUTSTANDING HIP-HOP ARTISTE /ACT
Noluntu J
Asaph
Killemol
Brintzonline
Luminous
19 OUTSTANDING KWAITO/HOUSE/GQOM ACT
La Dee
Leslie Kampila
Mzoe7
Babongile Sibanda
M J Sings
Djembe Monks
20 OUTSTANDING ALTERNATIVE MUSIC
Songs of Lozikeyi
Ma9nine
DT Bio Mudimba
Hwabaraty
21 OUTSTANDING GOSPEL ARTISTE/ACT
Snowy
Everton Mlalazi
Mai Mwamuka
Vocal X
22 OUTSTANDING IMBUBE/ ACAPELLA GROUP/ACT
Amaqaqa
Great Stars Ijongosi
Indosakusa
23 OUTSTANDING TSHIBILIKA/RHUMBA ACT
Godolude
Insimbi Zezhwane
Dubia Stars
Dupute Warriors
24 OUTSTANDING MUSIC PRODUCER
Murphy Cubic
Lance Hebron
Nashville
25 OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO
MJ Sings – Koloyi
Msiz Kay – Emaphathini
Madlela – Ama International
26.OUTSTANDING SONG OF THE YEAR
Uhambo – Andrea The Vocalist
Thatha Mi – Fab G
Kulula – Msizkay x Bhekiwe
Aluse Mushe – DT Bio Mudimba
Koloyi – MJ Sings
27 OUTSTANDING TV PRODUCTION/PROGRAMME
Lubelihle Banda Show
LOL Thursdays
Soul Mates
Amanxeba
28 OUTSTANDING SHORT FILM
The Signal
Veza The Unfolding
Ska Sebata – A Disgruntled Notion
29 OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTRESS
Natasha Dlamini – The Signal
Charmaine Mudau in Tangled
Chelesile Mpofu in Amanxeba
Stacey Matarise in Amacala
30 OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTOR
Tawanda Denga in The Signal
Braydan Danny Moyo in Soul Mates
Aleck Zulu in Amacala
Calvin Madula in Veza ‘The Unfolding’
31 NEW COMER OF THE YEAR (All Genres)
Bhekiwe
Joy Rukanza
Acquilla K
Stacey Matarise
Charleston Trust Primary School
Andrea The Vocalist
32 OUTSTANDING MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Asaph
Q. Dube
Msiz’kay
Mzoe 7
Everton Mlalazi
Vusa Mkhaya
33 OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Charmaine Mudau
Joy Rukanza
Nkwali
Bhekiwe
Sithandazile Dube
Nobuntu
34 OUTSTANDING COVER BAND
Ramsey K (Byo)
Band Fusion (Byo)
The Outfit (Byo)
Flying Bantu ( Victoria Falls)