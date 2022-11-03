Roil BAAs – Growth of Rhumba music

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAAs) have produced three new nominations under the Rhumba category in a four-band battle likely to excite fans.

The nominations were revealed with the glitz and glamorous event set for Christmas eve in Bulawayo which is expected to give the South African-based Rhumba artistes a chance to grace the event.

The three new entries are Dubia Masters,Dupute Warriors and Godolude while Insimbi Zeshwane has bounced back to try and retain the gong won in the last edition.

Awards organisers must be commended for casting the net wide this year, as in the past the nominees tended to be recycled, and fans pointed out other deserving artistes.

With eight albums to their name, Dupute Warriors make a first entrance to the awards and band leader Thobani Dube says they are ecstatic about the nomination.

He said since the event will be held during the festive season the band will be in attendance at the ceremony.

“We are super excited as this is our first time being nominated. We appreciate the nomination and would like to thank all the stakeholders, fans and God Almighty for this amazing opportunity. We have been working hard and we believe it’s about time we get the much-deserved reward,” said the bassist.

Teacher and Rhumba music fanatic Mthokozisi Zondo believes Dupute Warriors is improving with each album which is good for the Rhumba genre.

The Nkayi-based teacher said the band is “one hit” away from stardom as everything about their music is perfect.

“I have listened to all the songs on Dupute Warriors’ new album-Inzalo Entsha. My take is that it’s a mature performance and polished production. They really did a wonderful job. The instruments are well arranged and deviate from the usual Kalanga rhumba. They lean more to Sungura than Kalanga Rhumba which should appeal to more listeners. Their songs are good but do not have that anthem factor, just that one thing that wows audiences. Seems to me it’s a charisma thing which Dupute Warriors lack as a unit and individually,” said Zondo.

Dubia Masters who have also been steadily rising over the years have managed to build a name for themselves and they have been noticed.

The band`s frontman Kholwani Tumelo Dube, popularly known as TK in music circles is a multi-talented musician and with his own studio.

Probably what caught the eyes of the selectors is their 2022 smash album –Adoption which featured the hit song Jesi Yakhe.

Their latest album Somthola Khona is also making waves and receiving good airplay on radio stations.

“We are excited about our first nomination as it shows that Dubia Masters has grown big and is now a recognisable band which people listen to and talk about. This will make us work even harder because we cannot disappoint from here. This coming from the release of our latest album which is doing very well and has also given us good business ahead of the festive season,” said TK.

TK said the group will be in Bulawayo for the awards.

Mandlenkosi Godolude Mpofu and The Friendly Brothers said he was elated when he received the news about his nomination.

“I am so happy and this has always been my wish to be counted among the best. It gives us the energy to work even harder as I am in the studio recording my upcoming album entitled I-Target. With four albums to our name the nomination came early indeed which is encouraging,” said the deft-footed dancer.

Insimbi Zezhwane who are on a winning streak since last year said the group hopes to bag it as well this year.

Their only blemish for some has been that while lead vocalist Elivis Ma Elie Mathe is a good composer, when singing, fans struggle to hear some vocals.

The group`s bassist, Meluleki Brema Moyo said the nomination was a sign that “God is still with us.”

The campaign for votes will be intense leading to the awards but in the end Rhumba must be a winner. – @themkhust