Roil BAAs set for ZIE Centre

THE organisers of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) are breaking away from tradition as this year’s edition, marking seven years of artistic excellence, is bidding farewell to the familiar confines of the Large City Hall, venturing into a new frontier — the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC).

The glitz and glamour occasion is set for November 25.

In a statement, the organisers expressed their gratitude for the growing support the initiative has garnered.

The BAA has evolved into a platform that not only celebrates but also honours and recognises the exceptional contributions of Bulawayo’s creative talents, both on the local stage and on the global front.

“The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards 2023 will be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair on Saturday the 25th of November 2023. This follows a partnership with the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre who will be the presenting partner. It also speaks to the awards vision to improve production and presentation.

“Among a list of developments in this year’s awards is the Sponsorship by Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust under the Creatives Action 2 banner and named BAA Elevation,” reads part of the statement.

The organisers said the partnership seeks to improve the technical presentation of the awards as a whole and to empower those in the value chain of production.

“We have started implementing the programmes as we successfully held a choreography workshop over two days from the 14th to the 15th of September 2023. Up next will be auditions for this year’s ensemble to be held beginning of October and then followed by a technical workshop in mid-October 2023,” said the organisers.

The organisers highlighted that the main sponsor still remains the same and this time around they will spice up the event even more.

“The main sponsor United Refineries through the Roil Cooking Oil brand will this year also use the awards to recognise and award their top customers in wholesale and retail. This will add a fresh look to the awards. The promotion has already started and closes in November.

"The awards will start receiving submissions and nominations on the 1st of October and will close on the 20th of October. Works produced from August 2022 up to 30th of September 2023 will be accepted. The receiving offices will be Studio 10 at The National Art Gallery and Sabela Studios at ZITF. Soft submissions can be emailed to b[email protected]," said the organisers.