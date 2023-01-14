RoilBAA in pictures

Celebrating Bulawayo’s finest in artistic excellence. . . The most glamorous awards ceremony in the city, the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAAs) was held at the Large City Hall on Christmas Eve, a move which was meant to lighten up the festive season and also accommodate diasporans who were in the country.

Like always, the red-carpet affair was on fire as people went all out to dress for the occasion. The performances and presentations on stage confirmed that RoilBAAs is one of the best organised awards not only in Bulawayo but in the country.

The awards whose vision and objective is to change artistes’ lives, saw the People”s Choice Award winner Msiz’Kay being presented with a serviced residential stand.

It was humbling to see people from all walks of life converging at the Large City

Hall to witness artistes from the city being given their flowers.

Here are some of the scenes that were captured at the sixth edition of the RoilBAAs (Pictures by CNC Productions ZW)