RoilBAA nomination closes tomorrow!

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE nomination deadline for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAAs) is tomorrow midnight with organisers saying so far there are over 3000 nominations that have been submitted.

Nominating artistes is done through the RoilBAA website, www.byoartsawards.org.

The RoilBAAs will be held on November 28 after they were postponed from August 29 due to the Covid-19 lockdown induced regulations on public gatherings.

RoilBAA spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala said they were pleased with the response from people.

“We are very much excited with the number of nominations that have been done on our website. So far, we have over 3 000 nominations in various genres, although there were duplications. We urge artistes not to forget the deadline is September 18 midnight,” said Nkala.

The nominations close on September 18 with October 2 set aside for the announcement of nominees. Voting lines open on October 9 and close on November 20, with the awards expected to be held on November 28.

