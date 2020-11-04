RoilBAA pits go-getters in jazz/maskandi category

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Alternative (Maskandi/Jazz) Music Artist award is arguably one of the categories that has strong contenders this year.

Voting lines have opened and nominees for the awards have begun soliciting for votes ahead of the awards presentation on November 28.

Artistes in the Outstanding Afro-Jazz/Maskandi act category said they were going all out to ensure they win.

Those nominated in the category are Hwabaraty, Noluntu J, Mandy Mae, Sam Musik and Vuyo Brown.

Noluntu J said her nomination came as a surprise and attributed the nomination to the hard work she put in during the course of the year.

“I’m humbled, honoured and grateful for the nomination as I really didn’t expect it. I think the song Ndiyoyika earned me the nomination because it brought a different sound that people were not really used to. Maybe that’s why it’s nominated for Best Alternative too,” she said.

Noluntu said in the event she wins, she will dedicate the award to her grandmother who’s been there for her.

Ngoma Ingoma member, Samuzik who is behind the Amalobolo hit track said: “I feel honoured and happy that the work I’m doing is being recognised in the city. The song which probably won me the nomination is

Ngisemathandweni because people love it. I’m dedicating this nomination to the people that have shaped me musically and those that have advised me,” said Samuzik.

Teen songstress Mandy Mae said being nominated among established artistes was confirmation that her future is bright.

“I have been put in a big people’s category if one looks at the category’s nomination list. This gives me the confidence that I’m getting there. The song 99.9% has put me on the map without doubt and I’m grateful to my producer,” Mandy Mae said.

Hwabaraty who has been consistent with his music, said being nominated on its own shows he is moving in the right direction.

Vuyo Brown concurred with Hwabaraty saying being nominated is testimony of the success of her Thula Wazi hit track which has been topping radio charts in recent months. — @mthabisi_mthire.