RoilBAA roars into life

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards will roar into life tomorrow, with three events lined up to Saturday when the main awards ceremony will be held.

The first event starts today from 5.30PM at Bulawayo Theatre. On Thursday a dinner for nominees will be held at a local lodge.

Saturday will be the headline day of the awards as the main event to crown the best artistes will be held at the Large City Hall from 4PM.

As per Covid-19 regulations, invited guests and a small number of tickets will be sold for the main event.

Roil BAA spokesperson Nkululeko Nkue Nkala said all is set for the sub events and the main event.

“Tomorrow everything fires up for the Roil BAA where we are bringing a new way to the awards that will happen this year over three days.

“We start with the Theatre and Spoken Word Awards that will happen at the Bulawayo Theatre where All Theatre, Comedy and Poetry Accolades will be given out,” said Nkue.

“On Thursday will be the nominees dinner where all the Acappella/Imbube nominees will perform and all the Fashion Designer/Fashion House nominees are encouraged to showcase their designs in a mini Fashion Show. Here the accolades for Fashion/Models/Some of Film/ Ndebele Literature and Outstanding Music Producer will be given out,” he said.

One of the organisers Saimon Mambazo Phiri said;

“The main awards will happen at the Large City Hall koBulawayo. The red carpet will open at 4pm and the awards will start at 6PM on the dot. All nominees for Song of the Year are requested to contribute towards the opening act.

“At the event all the remaining accolades in Dance, Music, Media, some Film, and the rest of the Literary Awards will be given out,” said Mambazo.

The awards are set to be streamed live from various social media pages with our sister paper, Sunday News which is a media partner to the awards, set to provide coverage too. — @mthabisi_mthire.