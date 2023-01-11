RoilBAA winner Imbongi Yabantu hoping to go international

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Imbongi Yabantu (real name Mthokozisi Ncube), a writer and poet has expressed joy over winning the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Ndebele Literary Work for the novel titled Izicucu Zodengezi which he co-authored with Ntuthuko Nyathi from Manama in Gwanda.

The writer said winning the award was life-changing.

“This recognition truly means a lot to me as a proud Zimbabwean creative. It’s a huge win for my family, consumers of my work and the nation at large,” Imbongi Yabantu said.

He said his first book titled Kwakusempini was written in 2018. Before going professional, the writer said he received mentorship from his high school teacher, Miss P Wami.

“In 2018, I wrote a short story and posted it on my Facebook page. It was admired by a lot of people who encouraged me to keep the pen inking. Through such encouragement, I decided to take things a step further and I published my first novel in 2019 with the help of Mihla Sitsha Tsheza,” he said.

Imbongi Yabantu who is a law enforcement agent with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said most of his inspiration is drawn from situations that he comes across while working in different communities.

“I’m just an avid reader who’s influenced by the world around me. As such, I write about the unique, individual experiences that affect our personalities.”

His biggest inspiration is Artwell Masuku, an author who is based in South Africa who nurtures him “with his wise and constructive advice.”

Asked on the most difficult thing about being a writer, Imbongi Yabantu said it is: “Getting more readers who can buy the books in bulk upon their publication and find a sponsor who can pay the translators who will translate my books to other African languages.”

The officer who is based in Gwelutshena in Nkayi said his biggest career highlight is being an Honorary recipient of the Global AfriCAN Honoree Authors Award which he was awarded in July last year in Johannesburg, South Africa. Last year as well, he was nominated for the National Arts Merit Awards in the Outspoken word category through his album titled Kwakhala Nyonini?

Imbongi Yabantu said he wishes to collaborate with Mthulisi Ndlovu aka KingKG as he “writes poetry as if he invented it”.

“My wish also is to recite live poetry sessions at international events like the South African Traditional Music Awards or even abroad in countries like Belgium and Germany. I also wish to have my novels translated into accommodative languages within the world capacity.”

The writer said he is penning a novel titled “Lumhlaba Madoda!” which he said is the most challenging work as it portrays a true life story.

“I’m working on three projects; Ndebele anthology, a novel titled Lumhlaba Madoda! and an English anthology. The projects are set to be released between March and September 2023,” said Imbongi Yabantu. – @mthabisi_mthire