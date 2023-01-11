RoilBAA winners Amaqaqa excited ahead of debut SA tour

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Acapella group Amaqaqa is set to travel to South Africa for a show at the Hillbrow Theatre on April 29.

Following its successful show in Bulawayo recently, the group has decided to seize the moment and stage a show outside the country and utilise the opportunity to work on a new album.

This will be their first show in the neighbouring country and the group is excited.

“This is a lifetime opportunity for us as we haven’t travelled that far for performances. Our fans are the ones who demanded a live experience instead of listening to our music on CDs,” said Khabo.

The group which won the Outstanding imbube/acapella group award at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards last year is still in a celebration mood as the award was their first.

“We’re very happy for winning the award because it shows that our work is being recognised in our city. This has given us the strength to move forward hoping only for greater things in the future. We’re surprised about everything that’s happening to us and it’s very clear that God is in it,” said Khabo.

The album which the group will record during their tour in South Africa, Khabo said will be released in May.

“We’ll obviously give our audience a taste of what will be in the album at our show in South Africa. Also, we’ll definitely use the tour to grow our brand and make new relationships.”

This will be their third album following Ibhod´elishisayo and Ezosinga. Their second album drew a lot of attention and saw the group being featured on many occasions.

Amaqaqa’s music is dashed with African traditional songs, dances, social songs, love songs and gospel evangelical sounds. The group performs while carrying knobkerries and this signature ignites their identity as a cultural symbol of authority.