RoilBAA7 entry submission deadline extended

Showbiz Writer

The nomination and submission deadline for the forthcoming Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) has been extended to October 26 from October 20, giving artistes more time to submit their works for consideration.

Works produced from August 2022 to September 2023 are being considered for the awards seventh edition.

For the registration and full list of categories, people are being urged to visit the RoilBAA website – www.byoartsawards.org. For physical submissions, the receiving offices are Studio 10 at The National Art Gallery and Sabela Studios at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC)

The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards 2023 will be held on November 25 at the ZIEC.

In preparation for the showcase and as a way to give equal opportunities to up-and-coming artistes, the awards organisers last week held auditions for the in-house ensemble and likely performers for this year’s awards.

Below is a list of the 2023 RoilBAA categories:

1. OUTSTANDING ARTS PHOTOGRAPHER

2. OUTSTANDING DANCE ENSEMBLE

3. OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER

4. OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER5. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTRESS

6. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTOR

7. OUTSTANDING THEATRE PRODUCTION

8. OUTSTANDING COMEDIAN

9. OUTSTANDING POET

10. OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION

11. OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – NON-FICTION

12. OUTSDANGING NDEBELE LITERARY WORK

13. OUTSTANDING VISUAL ARTIST (2D)

14. OUTSTANDING VISUAL ARTIST (3D)

15. OUTSTANDING ARTS JOURNALIST (All Media)

16. OUTSTANDING ONLINE MEDIA

17. OUTSTANDING RADIO DJ

18. OUTSTANDING CLUB DJ

19. OUTSTANDING FASHION DESIGNER/HOUSE

20. OUTSTANDING MODEL

21. OUTSTANDING ARTS AMBASSADOR (Worldwide)

22. OUTSTANDING HIP HOP ARTIST /ACT

23. OUTSTANDING KWAITO/HOUSE/GQOM ACT

24. OUTSTANDING ALTERNATIVE MUSIC

25. OUTSTANDING GOSPEL ARTIST/ACT

26. OUTSTANDING IMBUBE/ ACAPELLA GROUP/ACT

27. INSIMBI ZEZHWANE OUTSTANDING TSHIBILIKA/RHUMBA ACT

28. OUTSTANDING MUSIC PRODUCER

29. OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO

30. OUTSTANDING SONG OF THE YEAR

31. OUTSTANDING TV PRODUCTION/PROGRAMME

32. OUTSTANDING SHORT FILM

33. OUTSTANDING SCREENPLAY

34. OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTRESS

35. OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTOR

36. OUTSTANDING BAND (COVERS)

37. NEW COMER OF THE YEAR (All Genres)

38. OUTSTANDING MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

39. OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

40. LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

41. PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD (All Genres)