RoilBAAs 2023: New names in nominees list

Organisers of the forthcoming Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) have revealed nominees for this year’s awards and announced that members of the public will not vote for individual awards.

Only the People’s Choice category will be determined by the public with the rest of the categories being adjudicated.

The nominees list is refreshing as it has many new names.

Notable artistes and groups among the nominees are Simunye Simunye Arts, Iyasa, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, Pastor Barak, Everton Mlalazi, Nizhe De Soul, Jemima Mandemwa, Black Umfolosi, Amaqaqa, Noluntu J and Joy Rukanza among others.

The Zimpapers stable received three nominations in the Outstanding Journalist Across Aboard category through Langalakhe Mabena from B-Metro, Mbulelo Mpofu and Mkhululi Ncube from the Chronicle. The trio has done their part in giving wide, extensive and rich coverage of the creative sector in the past year.

The awards are set to take place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 3 on November 25.

In a statement, event organisers said it is exciting to see new names on the nominees list.

“The nominees list has a lot of new names and amazing new talent from this creative city. The People’s Choice Award returns this year. . . The 7th edition of the RoilBAA’s will take a slightly different shape from the last few editions as there will be no voting for individual awards this year. However, everyone is eligible to vote for the People’s Choice Award which will be voted for on our website, www.byoartsawards.org,” read part of the statement from organisers.

Voting started on Sunday and closes on November 23. Once voting closes, organisers will announce the top 10 to compete for the People’s Choice Award.

“The award will be voted for by ballot by the audience on the day of the awards at the venue. Attendees stand a chance to win many prizes from our sponsors.”

In celebrating the nominees, event organisers said they will host a dinner for them next week.

“This is a networking event away from the pressures of awards night. More information will be shared in the next few two weeks on the #RoilBAA7 platforms,” said the organisers.

The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards are multi-disciplinary arts awards that recognise and honour exceptional individuals and collaborative artistic efforts in the city of Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South provinces. Those born in Bulawayo and practising art around the world are recognised as well. The awards were curated to recognise good effort and talent among local artists with the inaugural edition of the awards having been held on June 30, 2017, at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo.

This year’s award ceremony which is in its seventh year seeks to honour people who have made the awards tick.

“In the spirit of completeness, #7, we would like to honour/acknowledge this year, #7 icons, situations, events, and or people that have had an impact in the arts, but may not have necessarily had a particular category to belong to since the BAAs started. These will be revealed on the night of the awards,” organisers added.

Below are the 2023 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards nominees:

Outstanding

Arts

Photographer

1. ERN Photography

2. Kingshee Photos

3. Nikolgraphy

Outstanding

Dance

Ensemble

1. Sekunjalo Ma Afrika

2. Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble

3. Simunye Simunye Arts

4. Iyasa

Special

Mention: Pumula Junction Dance Crew and Loxion Dance Crew.

Outstanding

Female

Dancer



1. Mandisa Maseko AKA Stormzw

2. Sasha Juliet Zulu

3. Faith S Dube – Ezimnyama

4. Christine Sibanda – Simunye Simunye

Outstanding

Male

Dancer

1. Anele Sithole – Iyasa

2. Tich Hero Chikara- Project See Me Dance Ensemble

3. Allen T Mahwehwe- Simunye Simunye

Outstanding

Arts

Theatre

Actress

1. Musawenkosi Sibanda – Simunye

2. Charmaine Mudau – Simunye

3. Bonakele Agnes Ncube – 3 Sum

Special

Mention: Lady Tshawe

Outstanding

Theatre

Actor

1. Zenzo Nyathi – Act of Man

2. Mzingaye Ngwabi – 3 Sum

3. Ishmael Muvingi- Bayethe Nkosi

4. Bruce Mutero -Simunye



Outstanding

Theatre

Production

1. Simunye By Indlovu Theatre

2. An Act of Man By Zenzo Nyathi

3. Bayethe Nkosi By Umkhathi Theatre works

Special

Mention:

How is the Weather by Iyasa & Theatre Strahl Germany.

Outstanding

Comedian

1. Mbongeni Ignatius

2. Dalu The Comedian

3. Umnikazi Wempuphu

4. Mahlalela Mahlalela

Special

Mention

comedy

skit

comedians and other comedians on social media platforms for holding fort while stand-up had been stagnant.

Outstanding

Poet



1. Chioniso Tsikisayi

2. Thaluso The Poet

3. DR. Gasolo

4. Poet Lethu

Outstanding

Literary

Work

English



1. The Misfit By Ayanda Moyo

2. Whatever Happened to Rick Astley By Bryony Rheam

3. The Deliliah Protocol – Robert Mukondiwa

4. Magic and Masala By Violette Kee- Tui

5. – A Colonial Boy: Sketches of My Life Before Zimbabwean Independence By John Eppel

Outstanding

Ndebele

Literary

Work

1. Lingacitshi Ikhandandlela by Emmanuel Moyo

2. Kumnyama By Witness Timothy Hadebe

3. Impilo le By Pretty Ndlovu

4. Ukhethiwe By Zibusiso Condry Mabonisa

Outstanding

Arts

Journalist

1. Mkhululi Ncube – Chronicle

2. Mbulelo Mpofu – Chronicle

3. Langalakhe Mabhena – B Metro

4. Mpumelelo Moyo – Newsday

5. Mkhokheli Kabane Zibengwa – BANO

Outstanding

Online

Media

1. DAB Three – Enkundleni Exclusive Podcast

2. Bulawayo Arts News Online – BANO

3. Creatives Magazine

Outstanding

Radio

DJ

1. GabsFire – Skyz Metro FM

2. Taboka Nleya – Skyz Metro FM

3. Noxy Diva – ZiFM Stereo

4. Leonard Umfumdisi – Khulumani FM

Outstanding

Club

DJ

1. Nitefreak

2. Kead Wicked

3. DJ Sida

4. Nizhe De Soul

Outstanding

Fashion

Designer

House



1. Sanah Designs

2. Scarless By Bernard

3. Ganu

Outstanding

Model

1. Francisco Kampira

2. Stacey Hall

3. Jemimwa Mandemwa

4. Amanda Peresu Moyo

5. Liberty Malala

Outstanding

Ambassador

(Worldwide)

1. Q Dube

2. NiteFreak

3. Sisasenkosi

Outstanding

Hip

Hop

Artist

/

Act

1. Mlue Jay

2. Killemol

3. Noluntu J

4. Brucella

5. Lamaz

6. Joy Rukanza

Outstanding

Kwaito/House/Gqom/Amapiano

Artist



1. Mzistozz Mfanafuthi

2. Nitefreak

3. Sisasenkosi

Outstanding

Alternative

Music

1. Ma9Nine

2. Fish F Ndaramu

3. Fab G Mshanakagogo

4. Aphiwe and Sobancane

5. Fury Gun

6. Calvin Mangena

7. Abigail Mabuza

Special

Mention: Jeys Marabini

Outstanding Gospel Artist/ Act

1. Vusa Mangena

2. Pastor Barack

3. Everton Mlalazi

4. Snowy

Outstanding

Imbube/Acapella

1. Great Stars Ijongosi

2. Amaqaqa

3. Black Umfolosi

4. Ubuntu Bomuntu



Outstanding

“Ma

Eli”

Tshibilika/Rhumba

Act

1. Insimbi ZeZhwane

2. Amathonga Amahle

3. Godolude

4. Madlela Skhobokhobo

5. Clement Magwaza

Outstanding

Music

Video

1. Noluntu J – Ghost

2. Calvin Mangena – Ihulumende

3. Da Kudu – Kiss Dilika

4. Fury Gun – Awukhuzeki

Outstanding

Music

Producer

1. DJ Jabs

2. Black Orient

3. Godwin Smallz

4. Nashville

Outstanding

Song

of

the

Year

1. Insimbi ZeZhwane- GPS

2. Sandra Sibanda – Cwebezela

3. Mandie Mae – Lifestyle

4. Amany – Novuyo

5. NiteFreak – Premier Gao Remix

6. Calvin Mangena – Ihulumende

7. Fury Gun – Awukhuzeki

Outstanding

TV

Production/Programme



1. Madlela Comes Home

2. High School Diaries

3. I wear my Culture

3. My name is my name

4. Quack the Duck

Special

Mention: Hidden Within by Daniel Lasker.

Outstanding

Female

Actress

1. Sithandazile Dube – Madlela Comes Home

2. Florence Sithole – ihlazo

3. Nonduduzo Ncube – Usendo/Maliwe



Outstanding

Male

Actor

1. Madlela – Madlela Comes Home

2. Alex Marowa – High School Diaries

3. Ashley Nkosikhona Mpofu – Ihlazo

Outstanding

Newcomer



1. Da Kudu

2. Aphiwe and Sobancane

3. Fury Gun

3. Albinism Connect Band

4. Bhila



Outstanding

Male

Artiste



1. NiteFreak

2. MJ Sings