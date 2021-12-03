Roki, Toki for ‘Patati Patata’ gig in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

High riding artistes, Rockford ‘Roki’ Josphat and Tocky Vibes will be in Kwekwe this Saturday for a show at The Lit.

Dubbed the ‘Patati Patata Party’, the show will also feature Power FM dickey Jockey, DJ Scott, Royal DJs, Traver the One, Pafeya and DJ Beezy amongst other artists.

Roki, riding high after rejuvenating his music career, promised a good show.

“We are going to be at the Lit and I promise a good show as we light up the place with both our old and new tracks. I am really grateful to be invited to Kwekwe for the gig. It’s a place that I enjoy performing in,” said Roki.

Tocky also promised fireworks saying he had a ‘surprise package’ for the Kwekwe fans.

“I have a lot in the bag including some surprises. We have exclusive tracks that we are going to be heard first in Kwekwe,’ said Tocky Vibes.

Promoter Tashinga Mugabe said all Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to.

“We are emphasizing on masking up and sanitizing and social distancing as we come to the show especially in the wake of the new omicron variant. I therefore urge our fans to adhere to covid-19 protocols. The advantage is that it is an outdoor show so there is enough space for social distancing,” said Mugabe.

