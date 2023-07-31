Roman Catholic Church ordains record 7 priests

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE Roman Catholic Church in Bulawayo on Saturday witnessed ordination of a record seven new priests who took up their final vows amid calls for all members, clergy and laity, to respect Christian values and protect the church.

Thousands of Catholics drawn from the length and breadth of the Archdiocese of Bulawayo covering the Bulawayo Metropolitan province, Matabeleland South excluding Beitbridge, five of Matabeleland North districts namely Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Umguza, Lupane and Bubi including schools, outstations and missions in those areas braved the chilly morning weather and afternoon heat as they attended the priestly ordination presided over by Archbishop Alex Thomas, the head of the church in the Archdiocese of Bulawayo.

Some came from other dioceses in Zimbabwe such as Gweru, Hwange, Mutare and Archdiocese of Harare and also as far as Botswana, Zambia, South Africa and DRC.

The priestly ordination was held on Saturday at Our Lady of Fatima in Pumula South.

The occasion was more like a tourist moment for Pumula South residents who witnessed an influx of hordes of vehicles and thousands of visitors who also boosted business for local vendors and transporters.

Reverend deacons Thomas Maqandar Moyo, Thabiso Clive Sibanda, Jackson Dube, Musawenkosi Moses Sibanda, Nobert Mandungumana, Thabo Dube and Patrick Mpofu took their final vows to become full priests and shepherd God’s flock.

The ordination sermon was hinged on encouraging the new priests to be steadfast in their vocation and to live by the teachings of the church, and the congregants to play their part by respecting priests.

Archbishop Thomas who assumed the bishop role in 2009, said this was a momentous occasion that showed the tremendous growth of the church in Bulawayo and beyond.

“Today is a great day having ordained seven priests, five from the Archdiocese of Bulawayo and two from the religious congregations but they all belong here and they will work here.

“It’s a great joy for us, it is not very easy to get priest because they go through a long period of training and formation and to choose a life which is different from others, a life of promise of obedience and to live a life of being very simple and humble,” he said.

Archbishop Thomas said it is by God’s grace for him to have ordained a record 59 priests since 2009.

Training into priesthood takes close to 10 years.

“Today was the highest number we had together in the Archdiocese of Bulawayo. As of now we are 104 priests who are active, 58 of which belong to the local diocesan clergy and others belong to various religious congregations.

“Ever since I became the Archbishop for Bulawayo in 2009, I have ordained 59 priests so I am very happy that in such a short time I was able to get so many priests. It is not my greatness; it is the help of God. It is God who calls priests, deacons, brothers and sisters to lead a life of commitment,” he said.

Close to 90 priests attended the ordination Mass.

The Archdiocese chair Mr T Mugadza encouraged the new priests to be guided by the Holy Spirit.

“This has been a long journey and as you commence your duty, be guided by the Holy Spirit and those senior to you. Remain true and loyal to the call of Christ and God,” he said.

All the seven new priests conducted their first thanksgiving Mass at their respective parishes.

Ref Fr Mandungumana held his at Holy Spirit Parish in Nkulumane 12, Rev Fr Mpofu at St Mary’s Basilica in the city centre, Rev Fr Musa Sibanda at Holy Family in Nketa, Rev Fr Moyo at Embakwe Mission in Plumtree, Rev Fr Jackson Dube in Plumtree, Rev Fr Thabo Dube at St Peter and Paul, and Rev Fr Thabiso Dube at St John’s in Sekusile, Nkulumane.

[email protected]