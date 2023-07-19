Roman Catholic church robberies: suspect arrested

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested Benard Mudimba, a man believed to be involved in a series of robberies that targeted Roman Catholic Churches in Bulawayo.

The robbers pounced on the churches between May 4 and July 13 2023.

Roman Catholic churches and schools in Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces have been hit by a streak of armed robberies.

Last week, the Holy Trinity Catholic Church was hit where the robbers cuffed two priests and assaulted them before stealing a vehicle and more than US$1 500.

The attack brings to 22 the number of armed robberies targeted at Roman Catholic churches since last year.

The other church, which was raided is the House of Liberty Christian Church where the gang went away with cash and other valuables. Both robberies happened last Wednesday night

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mudimba was arrested last week in Bulawayo’s Lobengula suburb and he has since implicated two other individuals, Muthulisi Dimba and Vinicent Mpofu, who are still at large.

“On 13th July 2023 detectives from CID Homicide arrested the suspect at a house in Lobengula Bulawayo after receiving information which linked him to the cases. The suspect implicated Muthulisi Dimba and Vinicent Mpofu who are still at large,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said Mudimba was linked to the robbery of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Liberty Christian Church where a priest was attacked and they got away with money and a car.

“The suspect is being linked to a case of robbery which occurred on 13th July 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Bulawayo where the church’s priest was attacked before US$1 220.00 and ZAR 2 500.00 cash, a cellphone and an Isuzu single cab vehicle, registration number AFD 0457, were stolen. He is also clearing a case of robbery which occurred on 13th July 2023 at Liberty Christian Church where the church’s caretaker was attacked before US$150.00 cash, a pair of shoes, a hair dryer, a generator and an amplifier were stolen,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said police have intensified operations targeting robbery syndicates throughout the country.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that operations targeting robbery syndicates have been intensified throughout the country. Members of the public are urged to be alert and report all criminal acts on the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.”

Last week, armed robbers reportedly pounced on Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Parish in Pumula South suburb and went away with over US$6 000.

The raid occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday after the armed robbers destroyed the alarm system and neutralised the vicious dogs.

They destroyed windows before reaching the priest whom they beat up as they demanded money.

The latest attack brings to 20 the total of armed robberies targeted at the church over 12 months. This year alone, the church has been attacked 17 times.

In all the raids, the suspects use almost the same modus operandi, raising strong suspicions that it could be same gang targeting the church.

In executing the crime, the armed robbers use guns, machetes, hammers, bolt-cutters, and knives and in some instances leave their victims tied with pieces of wire.

With no regard for what is considered holy, the robbers do not flinch at beating up priests as they force them to reveal where money is kept.

Church leaders could not disclose how much of “God’s money” the unholy alliance has got away with.

So daring are the armed robbers that one parish, St Peter and Paul in Mpopoma was hit four times on October 5, October 25, and December 2 last year and in January this year.

A parish and a school have been raided twice this year already.

On Monday last week, the robbers hit St Bernadette in Bulawayo’s Waterford suburb, with Our Lady of Fatima Parish being hit for the third time.

The robbery spree started early last year when the suspects hit St Andrews Parish in Queenspark suburb before descending on St Padre Pio in Emakhandeni suburb on October 25.

This year, the robbers raided Our Lady of Lourdes in Khumalo suburb on January 29 before moving to St Bernard’s Parish and Primary School in Pumula suburb on February 3.

On April 15 the robbers raided Uganda Martyrs Parish in Luveve. They returned to St Bernard’s and raided the secondary school.

They then moved to Mpopoma suburb where they descended on St Peter and St Paul Parish before moving to Nkulumane and struck Holy Spirit Parish on May 25. They attacked Entumbane Parish — Our Lady Queen of Peace on June 1 before raiding St Adolph in Magwegwe four days later.

On June 8, the robbers attacked Ekusileni primary and secondary schools and Ekusileni Mission all in Filabusi, Matabeleland South province.