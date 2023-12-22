Ronald Stone Secures Back-to-Back Wins at PRACA Awards

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Ronald Pearson Magigwani Sithole aka Ronald Stone recently claimed the title of Outstanding Male Artiste at the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca). This impressive victory marked Stone’s second consecutive win in this coveted category, solidifying his stature as a prominent figure in the Zimbabwean music and entertainment scene.

In an interview following his triumph, Ronald Stone conveyed his gratitude and humility, emphasising that the award constantly reminds him of the passion driving his artistic pursuits.

“I’m humbled to have been awarded Best Male for the second year running. Such acknowledgments remind you why you wake up and give your best shot at everything you put your mind to. Winning through votes gives it more weight because it means the people I make this music for see and appreciate it.

“The support from Team Stone, including management, tech, and the audience, has been amazing. I owe this to them!” expressed Stone.

With this accolade, Ronald Stone aims to use it as a motivating force to continue expanding his impact and influence, not only within his local community but also on a broader scale.

“The award serves as a reminder of why I am in this sector and how much more I need to achieve. I’m hoping to go countrywide and internationally in the coming year and receive accolades of the highest value in doing what I love – entertaining people,” he shared.

Ronald Stone’s consecutive wins at the Praca Awards signal not only his personal achievements but also reflect the ongoing appreciation and support from his audience. As he looks ahead, the artiste remains focused on pushing boundaries and seeking international recognition for his contributions to the world of entertainment.