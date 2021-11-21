Ronaldo wants Luis Enrique to replace Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen for the current Spain boss Luis Enrique to take over at Old Trafford, Sky Sports News has been told.

United are expected to consider Enrique as a possible replacement for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who was sacked this morning.

It’s thought the former Barcelona manager would be interested in talking to officials about the vacancy at Old Trafford, and it’s now understood he would have the backing of Ronaldo, who thinks the Spaniard is the right calibre of coach to enable United to compete with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Enrique won the treble with Barcelona in 2015.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who is out of work since leaving the Bernabeu in May, and the current Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag, are also names that United are expected to consider.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has been widely tipped for the role, but he dismissed the speculation last week, saying he was happy to remain at King Power Stadium.

United’s bosses are long-time admirers of Mauricio Pochettino, but the timing of the current vacancy would make it difficult to prise him away from Paris St German. – Sky Sports