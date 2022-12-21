Rooftop solar systems to power NRZ properties

Business Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe Contributory Pension Fund (NRZCPF) will have its key properties across the country installed with 5,3 megawatts rooftop solar systems as the drive towards adoption of clean energy solutions gathers momentum.

The NRZCPF manages a portfolio of properties across the country, including retail space and office buildings. Installing solar power will ensure occupants have a more reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

Distributed Power Africa (DPA), the renewable energy business of leading pan-African technology group, Cassava Technologies, is implementing the project that would cover NRZ Pension Fund clients that include major retail operators, wholesalers and financial services providers, among others.

The development comes at a time when the country is grappling with prolonged power cuts due to reduced generation. The electricity deficit on the continent has also increased the demand for organisations investing in alternative and renewable energy.

This has resulted in DPA speeding up the roll-out of renewable energy solutions for customers across various sectors in Zimbabwe and Southern Africa. With a projected annual energy production of 5,59GWh, DPA has said that the project will contribute significantly towards relieving the depressed national grid.

“DPA is the renewable energy business of leading pan-African technology group Cassava Technologies. Combined, the installations at various locations of the NRZ Pension Fund clients will total 5,3MW, making this one of DPA’s most notable projects to date.”

DPA Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Divyajeet Mahajan, said the firm is ready to partner with its clients to deliver solutions that meet their energy needs especially with the current load shedding situation in the country.

“We’re delighted to be working with the National Railways of Zimbabwe Contributory Pension Fund. The growing awareness among businesses to adopt reliable and cleaner energy is encouraging as it highlights the increasing consciousness towards meeting sustainability goals,” he said.

“We are ready to partner with our clients to deliver solutions that meet their energy needs especially with the current load shedding situation in the country.”

Chairman of the NRZ Contributory Pension Fund Board, Mr Takunda Madanha, said by switching to solar energy, this will save over 2 192 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

“This partnership with DPA fulfils our mission as the Pension Fund to manage the Fund in a way that is efficient and responsible,” he said.

“By switching to solar energy, we will save over 2 192 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, which will help us meet our obligations to our members, our tenants, and the environment.”

Many Zimbabwean small to large businesses are turning to solar energy to try and overcome one of the country’s worst challenges, prolonged electricity cuts.

Captains of industry say the power shortages that the country and the region are facing should be seen as a reality check for businesses and households to start investing in solar energy as a long term solution.

It has been argued that Zimbabwe has a strong case for adopting solar power since it experiences long hours of sunshine throughout the year.