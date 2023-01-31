‘Room for improvement at MLA’

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

VICTORIA Falls-based artists Andrea the Vocalist and Everton Mlalazi demonstrated prodigious talent at the inaugural Matabeleland Awards (MLA), held in Bulawayo last weekend.

The event was held at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo.

The young and talented Andrea bagged three awards namely Best New Act, Most Promising Act, and Best Song for his hit single Uhambo.

Mlalazi walked away with two awards, Best Gospel Artist and Best Male Artist.

Davison Dube who is the founder of MLA and the director of Expore Studio said he was happy with the first edition.

“The awards were successful and were done within the time frame. The attendance was good and I can say everything went according to plan. There is need for us to increase on our marketing in the coming years as there is definitely room for improvement,” he said

He said preparations for the next edition had already begun.

The full list of the winners:

1. Best Single – Aluse Mushe by DT Bio Mudimba Music

2. Best Male Artist – Everton Mlalazi

3. Best Female Artist – Sithandazile Dube

4. Rap Act of the Year – EASi T.R.T

5. Best Dance Hall Artist – Ma9ine

6. Best Collabo of the Year – Msiz’kay ft Awakhiwe & Mzoe7

7. Best Music Video – Zimbindaba by Da_Kudu ft Asaph, Brucella, King bl

8. Best New Act – Andrea the Vocalist

9. Diaspora Artist of the Year – Busi Mhlanga

10. Most Promising Act to Watch – Andrea the Vocalist

11. Best Contemporary Acapella Act/Group – Focus Acapella

12. Best Music Producer – Da_Kudu

13. Best Gospel Artist – Everton Mlalazi

14. Gospel Group of the Year – Vocal Ex

15. Best Song of the Year – Uhambo by Andrea the Vocalist

16. Best Actor – Zenzo Nyathi

17. Best Actress – Stacey Matarise

18. Best Film Director – Dumie Manyathela

19. Best Film Producer – Daniel Lasker in the Signal

20. Best Lead Role in Film – Aleck Zulu in Amacala

21. Best Social Media Content Creator – Rejoice Dlamini

22. Best Film/TV Programme of the Year – Amacala

23. Matabeleland Disc Jockey of the Year – Dj Mzoe

24. Best Comedy Act – Frank Chirisa

25. Charity Organisation of the Year – Brave Little Hearts

26. Community Service Provider of the Year – Organisation for Public Health Intervention & Development