Roundtable leads to all-female gig

Earlier this month, Tariro NeGitare, a guitarist and songstress, facilitated an all-female roundtable to discuss issues affecting women in the music business at The Oasis Hub. The convention has given birth to an event called “December’s Acoustic Night” which will take place this Saturday at The Oasis Hub.

The gig is a collaboration between Tariro NeGitare’s Magitare Africa and The Oasis Creator’s Hub. It seeks to celebrate feminine talent, diversity, and empowerment.

The event will feature a diverse line-up of immensely talented female artistes from different genres, representing a true tapestry of musical expression. Lovers of soulful melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and exceptional performances are set to enjoy their night out with performances from Matojeni Melo-Maniacs, Mhofukadzi, Keilah and Sahii.

The roundtable held two weeks ago, brought together a group of accomplished female artistes, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals who shared a common vision of fostering a supportive ecosystem for women in music. It discussed various topics, including the unique challenges female artistes face and the importance of providing platforms for their voices to be heard.

The participants exchanged experiences, insights, and ideas, igniting a collective spark that set the stage for the December Acoustic Night event.

Tariro NeGitare, the event organiser, who will also be the host, said: “We’re incredibly excited to present this edition of the December Acoustic Night, born out of the powerful conversations and shared passion within our roundtable discussion. The captivating evening emerged as a direct outcome of an inspiring roundtable discussion held among visionary women in the music industry.

“This event serves as a testament to the collective power of female artistes, and we aim to create an inclusive platform that amplifies their voices and showcases their remarkable talent.”

According to Tariro NeGitare, the Acoustic Night event not only aims to entertain and inspire but also seeks to foster greater visibility and recognition for all artistes within the music industry.

By providing a stage for these gifted musicians to shine, the event aspires to drive positive change, encouraging inclusivity, and paving the way for a more balanced and diverse music landscape. The organisers have encouraged early booking as limited seating is available.—@MbuleloMpofu