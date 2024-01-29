Royal Group expands presence with new Harare Showroom

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

Local brand, Royal Group, known for its expertise in customary bags, skincare, and winemaking, is spreading its wings to the bustling city of Harare. This strategic move marks the brand’s expansion on a nationwide scale, establishing its second showroom in Harare, following the footsteps of its initial presence in Bulawayo and Kwekwe.

Royal Group encompasses a diverse range of offerings, including Royal Infinity Bags, Royalty Skincare, Phoenix Wine, and Acres Royal Harvest. Founder Mercy Mabiza views this expansion as a significant milestone for the group, expressing excitement about the opportunities the Harare market presents.

Mabiza shared, “The decision to venture into Harare was driven by the visionaries within the group, aiming for growth and aspiring for global recognition. Being in the capital lays the foundation for that journey. We observed the changing landscape of retail, prompting us to establish physical showrooms like the successful one in Bulawayo.

“This approach allows customers to intimately engage with our products, adapting to evolving consumer behavior and preferences.”

Emphasising the importance of adapting to shifting retail dynamics, Mabiza highlighted the desire to create personalised shopping experiences for clientele.

The Harare showroom serves as a tangible space for customers to connect with Royal Group’s diverse offerings, fostering trust and confidence.

Located in Mount Pleasant, the Harare showroom becomes a focal point for customers seeking a more personal interaction with Royal Group’s products.

While the main showroom in Bulawayo acts as the production headquarters, Mabiza encourages online shopping but sees the Harare location as a hub for a more intimate shopping experience.

Mabiza expressed enthusiasm about bringing Royal Group’s products and services to a new audience in Harare, stating, “I’m ready to take on this new challenge and make my mark in this vibrant and dynamic city. Cheers to growth and new horizons.” – @mthabisi_mthire