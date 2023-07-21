Royalty payments improve Zimpapers broadcasters up to date — Albert Nyathi

Albert Nyathi addresses attendees at the Zimura AGM held in Harare on Tuesday

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ZIMPAPERS’ broadcast division has been competent over the years, paying composers and publishers of music their royalties efficiently and on time.

This was a sentiment shared by the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) board chairperson Albert Nyathi at the association’s annual general meeting (AGM) held at Robbie Mupawose Hall at Harare Exhibition Park (Showgrounds) on Tuesday.

In his keynote address, Nyathi conceded excitement at how royalty payments have improved.

“In 2022, the association distributed Zwl$99 569 315 and we are distributing Zwl$712 934 617 in 2023. I am pleased to inform you that although broadcasters are generally struggling as most of their clients are failing to pay, the situation with broadcasters continues to improve. Zimpapers broadcasters are up to date and the other broadcasters ZBC included, are invariably paying fairly well. The broadcasters’ fees range from 1% of revenue for the small regional broadcasters to 3,5% of revenue for the bigger broadcasters,” he noted.

Zimpapers broadcasters include Star FM, Nyami-Nyami FM, Diamond FM, and Capitalk FM and these have consistently distributed royalties to relevant composers and music publishers.

Music royalties are the payments made to rights holders, including songwriters, recording artistes, and intermediaries like labels, publishers, or producers for licensed use of their work.

The AGM was attended by more than 400 people involved in the music business including musicians Somandla Ndebele, ExQ, Diana Samkange, Dereck Mpofu, and Willis Wataffi.

It saw the postponement of the scheduled Zimura 40th anniversary concerts to 2024.

“As part of our 40th anniversary, we had planned celebrations, but we have decided to move (the celebrations) to next year so that we create ample time to prepare.

“We need to come up with a memorable event,” said Nyathi.

Zimura was initially scheduled to hold two concerts before the year ended, one in Harare and the other in Bulawayo.

Other key issues discussed at the meeting were the association’s running expenses which were below the recommended 30%, improvement in membership which now stands at 4 286, as well as the introduction of a once-off payment worth US$500 as a gratuity benefit to members aged 75 years and above with 20 years of membership.

Lately, Zimura has been haunted by criticism from artistes who feel duped regarding royalty payments and the AGM was a timely intervention to iron out such issues.