RPDA triumphs at the International Schools Debate Championships

Members of the Royal Pact Debate Academy who participated at the International Schools Debating Championships: Gabriel Marumahoko, Tanatswa Moyo, Kudzanai Munyanyi, Tadiwanashe Manyemwe and Makaita Makwanya

Langalakhe Mabena

THE Royal Pact Debate Academy (RPDA) debate team were crowned the International Schools Debating Champions at a tournament which was held in Cape Town, South Africa which ran from December 9 to 13.

The team was representing Zimbabwe at a tournament which saw more than 15 teams from different countries participating.

Led by high profile coach Maison Maphosa, RPDA members were Makaita Makwanya (Harare), captain of the team,Tanatswa Moyo (Harare), Kudzanai Munyanyi (Mashonaland Central), Tadiwanashe Manyemwe (Masvingo) as well as Gabriel Marumahoko (Matabeleland South).

Coach Maphosa said he is happy with the team’s achievements as it represented Zimbabwe with great pride.

“Following a notably intense and highly competitive tournament, our team impressively managed to break first in the senior division with six wins in seven matches.

“The team progressed to quarter-finals and won convincingly and in the semi-finals we met a team from Kenya, it was an intense yet enlightening match. However, we won unanimously.

“We then met a team from South Africa in grand finals — it was an extremely competitive match and we won unanimously again opposing the idea that political protests have failed African states,” said Maphosa.

Team members also managed to win individual accolades at the tournament. The captain of the team Moyo was crowned the Overall Best Debater of the tournament out of 160 students.

Makwanya, Marumahoko and Munyanyi were awarded the Second, Third and Fourth Best Debater of the tournament accolades respectively.

Manyemwe was awarded the Seventh Best Debater of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Debate Team has named the 2025 squad which will represent the country in different regional and international tournaments next year.

The team, which comprises 14 students from different schools, was chosen at the national debate tournament which was held in Bulawayo and Harare.

The team will do duty for the country at the World debate championships to be held in Panama, Asian Championships to be held in Thailand and the African Championships set for Kenya, among other major tournaments.

Students who made it to the national team are Tanatswa Moyo (St Johns College), Mthokozisi Dube (Founders High School) Chuhan Cheng and Makaita Makwanya (both from Arundel School), Kudakwashe Mahambo (Gifford High School), Divine Rabvukwa and Christian Nhika (both from St George’s College), Dean Femayi and Mbonisi Nkala (both from Christian Brothers College).

Other debaters who are part of the team are Zoey Simbini and Munotida Nyamanhindi (both from Dominican Convent-Harare), Brooklyn Hayter and Barry Kamanga (both from Hellenic Academy) and Gabriel Marumahoko from Falcon College.

Coaches from 2024 are retained and they are expected to guide the new team to glory.