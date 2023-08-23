RPZ party leader Kwanele Hlabangana commends peaceful voting

Melissa Mpofu, [email protected]

MR Kwanele Hlabangana, the leader of the opposition Republican Party of Zimbabwe, who voted at the Burnside Garage (Tent A) under Bulawayo’s Ward 4 in the morning has said he is happy with the peaceful election process.

Mr Hlabangana participated in the 2018 election but decided not to contest this year.

Today he was accompanied by his wife, and was among the early birds who cast their votes in the morning.

“I came here at about 6am and the process (voting) was a bit slow, but I think they were just catching up,” he said moments after voting.

Commenting on the way elections in the country have been conducted in the country thus far, Mr Hlabangana said: “My observation is that it’s been peaceful and we hope that as the process unfolds, we continue with the peaceful environment so that we have undisputed elections at the end of the day.”

He has also been a member of the Political Dialogue Forum (Polad) and has backed most of the Government’s development drive.