Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube declared National Hero

Nqobile Tshili

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially conferred national hero status to Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, a revered liberation stalwart and pioneer freedom fighter.

The announcement was made by Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who delivered the declaration to Dube’s family at his residence in Killarney, Bulawayo.

Rtd Col Dube passed away on Thursday evening after a prolonged battle with kidney failure, leaving behind a legacy as a key figure in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. He was instrumental in training numerous freedom fighters and played a pivotal role in the fight for independence.

The conferral of national hero status recognises Dube’s contributions to the nation and his unwavering commitment to the liberation cause.

His passing has been met with widespread mourning, and the honour bestowed upon him reflects the high regard in which he was held by both the party and the nation.

As Zimbabwe reflects on his significant impact, tributes continue to pour in, celebrating a life dedicated to the fight for freedom and national development.