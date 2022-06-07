Rtd Maj Gen Nyathi dies

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

RETIRED Major General Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi has died.

Rtd Maj Gen Nyathi died on Sunday at the Zimbabwe National Army 2 Referral Hospital in Harare.

He was 61.

His death was confirmed by the Director Army Public Relations Colonel Alphios Makotore on Tuesday morning on behalf of ZNA Commander Lieutenant General David Sigauke.

“The Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant General David Sigauke regrets to announce the untimely passing on of Major General (Rtd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi. Maj Gen Nyathi died on Sunday morning 5 June 2022 at the ZNA 2 Referral Hospital in Harare,” said Col Makotore.

He said Rtd Maj Gen Nyathi was born on September 12, 1960 in Matape Village in Gwanda, Matabeleland South.

“He did his primary education at Matape Primary School from 1966 to 1972. He then proceeded for his secondary education at Manama Secondary School from 1973 to 1976 in Gwanda District. He joined the liberation struggle under the Zimbabwe African People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) after crossing the border into Zambia via Botswana on 27 January 1977. The late freedom fighter received military training at Chakwenga Guerilla Training Camp One (CGTI) in Zambia that same year,” he said.

Col Makotore said Rtd Major Gen Nyathi proceeded to the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics USSR for further military training in January 1978.

He said Rtd Maj Gen was attested to the ZNA in June 1981.

“He rose through the ranks to Major General in 2020 the rank he retired with from the ZNA that same year,” he said.

Col Makotore said mourners are gathered at Number 6 , 21st Avenue, Mabelreign in Harare.

He said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.