RTG declare healthy dividend

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

Rainbow Tourism Group Limited (RTG) has declared a final dividend of ZW$500 million out of which US$250,000 will be paid in foreign currency and the balance in local currency.

In a financial statement for the full year ended 31 December 2022, the group chairman, Mr Douglas Hoto said “On behalf of the board of Directors, I am pleased to advise shareholders that the Group has declared a final dividend of ZW$500 million out of which US$250,000 will be paid in foreign currency and the balance in local currency.

“This will bring the total dividend to shareholders for the year to ZW$880 million (equivalent to US$1.5 million), of which US$500,000 is in foreign currency.”