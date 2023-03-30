Breaking News
ZACC arrests Clerk of Parliament

ZACC arrests Clerk of Parliament

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

RTG declare healthy dividend

30 Mar, 2023 - 17:03 0 Views
0 Comments
RTG declare healthy dividend Rainbow Tourism Group

The Chronicle

Nqobile Bhebhe,  Online Reporter

Rainbow Tourism Group Limited (RTG) has declared a final dividend of ZW$500 million out of which US$250,000 will be paid in foreign currency and the balance in local currency.

In a financial statement for the full year ended 31 December 2022, the group chairman, Mr Douglas Hoto said “On behalf of the board of Directors, I am pleased to advise shareholders that the Group has declared a final dividend of ZW$500 million out of which US$250,000 will be paid in foreign currency and the balance in local currency.

“This will bring the total dividend to shareholders for the year to ZW$880 million (equivalent to US$1.5 million), of which US$500,000 is in foreign currency.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting