Rudo Amor eyeing gracing international stages

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

CONTEMPORARY Christian artiste Rudo Amor has set her eyes on gracing international stages this year as well as clinching synchronization opportunities.

A household name in the local music industry, Rudo Amor is a force to reckon with.

“This year I’ll be focusing more on expanding my catalog as a songwriter. I also hope to get more synchronization (music that is used to support visual content) opportunities in movies, films and documentaries. Already, I have some sync license deals that I’m working on.

“I also plan on releasing an EP with performances lined up, not only in Bulawayo but in other parts of Zimbabwe and Africa. I desire to continue learning and growing in the field of acting as well,” said Rudo Amor.

She said she will also be assisting hubs and other foundations in helping to establish proper music structures within the industry using the knowledge that she has obtained through her music business certificate. – @mthabisi_mthire